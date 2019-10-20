Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Joan Clancy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



PHYLLIS JOAN CLANCY

1941 ˜ 2019



Phyllis Joan Clancy, 78, of Camas, WA, passed away on Sunday, October 13, from a rapidly progressing neurological condition. She passed peacefully at Ray Hickey Hospice House, with her loving daughters by her side. Phyllis was born in St. Paul, MN, the first of four children born to Mary and Lester Belisle.

She attended St. Mary School of Nursing in Rochester, MN, where she met her future life partner, John E. Clancy. She completed her RN training at OHSU in Portland, OR, then returned to the Midwest and married John in November, 1964. They had two daughters, Joan (Jo) Clancy and Kathleen Clancy. Phyllis continued her Nursing education, getting her BS in Nursing at George Mason University in 1976, and her Master of Science in Nursing as a School Health Nurse Specialist at the University of San Diego in 1984. She retired as a School Nurse for the Battle Ground School District in 1999.

Phyllis lived a life filled with purpose and adventure. John’s career in the USMC took their family all over the United States, which encouraged her love of travel. She was passionate about education, community service, philanthropy, and social justice, focusing on civil and equal rights, mental health, and healthcare access for all. She was a person of faith and served as a lead usher at her church. She adored her family, above all else, and was an incredible Nana to her beloved grandchildren. She loved traveling the world with John, exploring new countries and cities, and especially meeting new people. She was an enthusiastic and articulate conversationalist and was known to give her contact information to complete strangers, inviting them to stay with her if they ever came to town. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 55 years, John; her children, Jo and Kathleen; her son-in-law, Steven; grandchildren, Josette, Nate, Luke and Isaac; her sisters, Mary and Colleen; her sister-in-law, Judy; and numerous nieces and nephews; all of whom she loved very much.

A Celebration of Life will be held for her on November 24, 1-3pm, at Warehouse 1923, Vancouver, WA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the following organizations in her honor; Habitat for Humanity, The Bloom Project and The Giving Closet. “I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories. We find comfort in knowing that our lives have been enriched by having shared their love.”

˜ Leo Buscaglia!_ QR _

Please sign her guest book @

Phyllis Joan Clancy, 78, of Camas, WA, passed away on Sunday, October 13, from a rapidly progressing neurological condition. She passed peacefully at Ray Hickey Hospice House, with her loving daughters by her side. Phyllis was born in St. Paul, MN, the first of four children born to Mary and Lester Belisle.She attended St. Mary School of Nursing in Rochester, MN, where she met her future life partner, John E. Clancy. She completed her RN training at OHSU in Portland, OR, then returned to the Midwest and married John in November, 1964. They had two daughters, Joan (Jo) Clancy and Kathleen Clancy. Phyllis continued her Nursing education, getting her BS in Nursing at George Mason University in 1976, and her Master of Science in Nursing as a School Health Nurse Specialist at the University of San Diego in 1984. She retired as a School Nurse for the Battle Ground School District in 1999.Phyllis lived a life filled with purpose and adventure. John’s career in the USMC took their family all over the United States, which encouraged her love of travel. She was passionate about education, community service, philanthropy, and social justice, focusing on civil and equal rights, mental health, and healthcare access for all. She was a person of faith and served as a lead usher at her church. She adored her family, above all else, and was an incredible Nana to her beloved grandchildren. She loved traveling the world with John, exploring new countries and cities, and especially meeting new people. She was an enthusiastic and articulate conversationalist and was known to give her contact information to complete strangers, inviting them to stay with her if they ever came to town. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.Phyllis is survived by her husband of 55 years, John; her children, Jo and Kathleen; her son-in-law, Steven; grandchildren, Josette, Nate, Luke and Isaac; her sisters, Mary and Colleen; her sister-in-law, Judy; and numerous nieces and nephews; all of whom she loved very much.A Celebration of Life will be held for her on November 24, 1-3pm, at Warehouse 1923, Vancouver, WA.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the following organizations in her honor; Habitat for Humanity, The Bloom Project and The Giving Closet.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close