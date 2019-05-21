Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



PHYLLIS JO ELGIN

September 11, 1952 ˜ May 14, 2019



Phyllis Jo Elgin, 66, passed away May 14, 2019 in Vancouver, WA at Ray Hickey Hospice House after battling liver disease for several months. Born in Portland, OR on September 11, 1952 to Cyrus and Carol (Barnett) Steyaert, she attended Sherwood High.

Phyllis worked many years for Nordstrom in Portland, OR then moved to Ocean Shores, WA in 1999 where she was in HR at the Quinault Beach Resort, bank teller at Bank of the Pacific and finally BOA for Edward Jones. She moved back to Vancouver to be close to her surviving relatives and her daughter. She transferred to Edward Jones office at Salmon Creek where she retired in 2018.

Quilting, gardening and motherhood were her passions and she did them all well.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 20 years, Kenneth Elgin; two sons Bill Colley (Japan) and Michael Lycklama (Boise) and daughter Connie Colley (Vancouver) as well as grandson Will Colley (Anchorage). Stepchildren include Fawn Elgin and Kerri Billings Elgin from Hoquiam, WA and grandson Nathanial Elgin. Also a brother Roger Steyaert (Gerrardstown, WV) and sister Susan Herba (Fonda, NY)

A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in her name can be made to the or to your local Humane Society.

Please sign her guestbook @



