PHYLLIS ANNETTE BULOW

May 9, 1936 ˜ December 31, 2018



Phyllis Annette Bulow passed to a better place on Dec. 31, 2018. She was born in Chicago, IL, on May 9, 1936, to Rose Miller (Belline) and Albert Miller of Melrose Park, IL. She was the eldest of three girls and one boy.

She began the first grade when she was five years old and graduated from Proviso High School in 1953. On a vacation in 1955 to Santa Monica, CA, she decided to stay permanently with her aunt, uncle and three cousins.

In 1956, she met Don and married in early Jan. 1957 for 62 great years. They had three children, Frederick, Russell and Laurel. The family moved to West Linn, OR, in March 1971; also living in Salem, Sunriver and Lake Oswego, OR.

During those 48 years, she was employed by Insurance Services, U.S. Bank, Bank of America, and retired in 1998, as manager of the Broadway Building in Portland.

Phyllis was a staunch conservative and loved talking politics to anyone she could find to listen.

She passed quietly and peacefully surrounded by her husband, Don; her three children, their spouses and four of her grandchildren.

She is survived by the above, five other grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and sister, Cecilia.

She will always be remembered as a beautiful, loving and caring sweet lady. We all miss you sweetheart.

