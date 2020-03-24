Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



PHILIP EUGENE RUHMSHOTTEL

March 13, 1941 ˜ March 18, 2020



Phil Ruhmshottel, 79, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on March 18th, 2020. He was born March 13th, 1941, to Herb and Lillian Ruhmshottel in Cornwall, NY, the middle of three children.

Phil joined the

In 1983, Phil met Caroline

He was a truck driver for Coke for 25 years and in his spare time, he loved to read, work with wood and in the garden, but he most enjoyed spending time with his family.

In retirement, Phil advocated for veterans in leadership roles with the Marine Corps League, the National Order of the Devil Dogs, 40 et 8 and Washington Governor Christine Gregoire’s Council for Veteran Affairs while also volunteering at the Vancouver VA facility.

Well known in the veteran community, Phil was a gentle, gracious man who possessed the ability to talk to anyone and make them feel comfortable.

Phil is survived by his wife, Caroline; his sister, Valerie Hoppenstedt in New York state; his daughter, Nicole Rounce; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Carl; and his two children, Alan and Diane.

A graveside service and Celebration of Life will be scheduled and held at later dates.

Phil’s volunteer work at the Vancouver VA was his passion, ministry, and fellowship. A Phil Ruhmshottel Memorial Fund has been set up to help any veteran with a personal need to be handled by the VA Voluntary Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in remembrance of Phil to: VAPORHCS, ATTN: V2VOL, 1601 East Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98661 (checks need to have the notation: ”in memory of Phil Ruhmshottel” and GPF 9313 unearmarked). Contributors will receive a thank you letter and receipt from the VA.

