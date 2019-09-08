Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Dale Wynn. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:30 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary



PHILIP DALE WYNN

August 12, 1921 ˜ August 24, 2019



Dale was born August 12, 1921 to his parents Perry and Fannie Wynn in Vilas, South Dakota.

After graduating from high school, Dale left South Dakota and traveled to Burbank, California where he worked for the Vega Aircraft Co., building Ventura bombers for

Dale was drafted into the Army Air Corps in 1943 and served in China until his honorable discharge in December 1945.

After his discharge, Dale moved to Camas, Washington where most of his family had moved to. This is where he met Mable his wife. They were married in December 1946 and enjoyed 69 years together until Mable passed away in 2016.

Dale and Mable enjoyed traveling with friends and family. They went on numerous cruises throughout the world and covered the USA in their motor home. Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, clamming, gardening and dancing. He was especially proud of the 1949 Studebaker he restored, and took it to numerous cruise-in’s and car shows. Dale was a member of the Evergreen Old Car Club, VFW, Moose and Elks.

After the war, Dale started in the electrical trade and worked as an electrician out of Local 48 IBEW until he retired in 1983.

Dale is survived by his son, Phil (Julie).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mable; son, Mark; sisters, Luella, Neva, Vera; and brother, Buzz.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Wed., Sept. 11 at 12:30p.m.

