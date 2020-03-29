PHIL MACEY
August 11, 1938 ˜ March 4, 2020
Phil Macey, 81, of Portland, Oregon, passed away on March 4, 2020 from complications after suffering a stroke. He was in the care and comfort of his wife Marilyn when he passed. Marilyn was not only his strongest supporter, advocate and motivator; she was his best friend and soulmate.
Phil was born Aug. 11, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Anne and Philip Macey who adored him from the start. His sister Bernadine was four years old when he was born and quickly became his favorite playmate.
Phil is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sister, Bernadine; children, Kurt (Laura), Mark and Shannon; stepchildren, Holly (Gary) Brian (Lacey) and Adam (Neonta); 10 grandchildren; and his many close friends.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 29, 2020