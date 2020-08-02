PETER STANTON TANDBERG
October 2, 1947 ˜ July 29, 2020
Peter Stanton Tandberg died July 29 after a long decline due to Alzheimer’s disease. Pete was born on Oct. 2, 1947 in Moscow, ID and grew up in Vancouver, WA. He graduated from Evergreen High School in 1965 and remained friends with some of his classmates until the end.
Pete was a self-made man with a strong work ethic. He began his career as an apprentice in the aluminum industry and retired as supervisor of maintenance, engineering and water rights for a steel company in Pueblo, CO.
Having grown up on a family farm and after losing his father at the age of 13, Pete learned all there was to know about working outdoors, and could build or fix just about anything. He built a home and barn in Battle Ground, WA in the late 70s. He was happiest riding his tractor, mowing his lawn and pruning his orchard.
Having always had a sense of pride and desire to contribute back to his community, Pete coached boys baseball with his brothers-in-law for several years, and was elected to serve on the Battle Ground School District Board of Directors in the early through mid-80s.
Pete loved and had a great sense of responsibility for his family. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Tandberg; two daughters from his first marriage, Brenda Alling and Stephanie Tandberg; and four stepchildren, Leonard McCollum, Duane McCollum, Michelle Bond and Jillynda Williams. His life was made richer by spending time with 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He welcomed granddaughter, Brandie Wagner, into his home at age 15 and supported her through nursing school. He also enjoyed a close relationship with and is survived by his sisters, Adele Willmon and Martha Mancuso; and more Haarstad/Tandberg cousins than can be named here. He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
Pete will be buried next to his father at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19, there will be a small graveside remembrance with just his immediate family.
Pete will be remembered for grit, drive, tenacity and smarts. His intelligence made Alzheimer’s that much more difficult for him and his family to bear. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
