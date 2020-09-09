PETER OLCHOWY
January 19, 1935 ˜ September 5, 2020
Peter Olchowy, 86, of Vancouver, WA passed away Sept. 5, 2020. Peter was born in Hudson, NY Jan. 19, 1934.
Peter was a civil engineer who worked, and retired, with the Veteran’s Administration where he was a regional manager in their Safety Engineering Division for many years.
Peter was a veteran who served during the Korean War.
He had been married to Barbara Olchowy, for 61 years, who passed away in 2019. He is survived by his sons, Andrew J. Olchowy and Daniel J. Olchowy; daughter-in-law, Melissa Olchowy; and two granddaughters, Taylor Olchowy and Haley Olchowy.
He will be buried at Mother Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Hamilton-Mylan Funeral Home, Vancouver, WA.
