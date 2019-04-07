Obituary Guest Book View Sign



PETER A. LINDGREN

May 26, 1930 ˜ March 26, 2019



On March 26th, 2019, Peter A. Lindgren, died after a long siege of dementia. He was the youngest child born to John and Anna Lindgren in Felida, WA on May 26th, 1930. Pete lived his whole 88 years within a few miles of the old family homesite. Older siblings, Clarence Lindgren and Clara Foes, preceded him in death.

Peter graduated from Vancouver High School in 1949 and worked in several jobs before being hired by the Bonneville Power Administration, Ross Sub Station. He worked 27 years there in the materials testing laboratory.

In 1956, Pete married Janet Rollins and began a family with daughter Patti, and son Paul. Patti increased the family by giving him a son-in-law, Kevin Jester, and later two granddaughters and two great-granddaughters. Paul and his wife Peggy Wyne added two grandsons to the family. Three nephews and one niece were also important to him.

Fishing and wood working were his two favorite hobbies. When his health prevented him from doing many things, he continued to make cutting boards, bird houses and feeders for his friends. He enjoyed the “unspoiled places” of the Pacific Northwest and shared many of these places with others. Besides his love of nature, he will be remembered for his craftmanship and ethic that any job worth doing was worth doing well.

The staff of Kaiser Permanente Hospice, Community Home Health, and The Hampton at Salmon Creek all contributed to his good care.

No service is planned at this time.

