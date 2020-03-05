PETE M. ESCALONA
November 13, 1976 ˜ February 27, 2020
Pete M. Escalona, an Information Service Trainer for Providence Health and Services for the last 8 years and a 20-year resident of Vancouver, WA, died unexpectedly at the age of 43 while at his place of employment. He was born in Las Vegas, NV to Agnes and Pete, Sr.
Pete was full of humor with a strong devotion to a life of honesty, friendships, and fun. He was loved and always there for his family, friends and coworkers.
Pete is survived by his parents, Agnes and stepfather Mike; his husband and soulmate, John Batson; sister, Shani Escalona; stepgrandmother, Vicenta Mawanay; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A funeral service is scheduled at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on March 5, 2020: viewing 10a.m. to noon, service 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., burial rites for family at 1:30 p.m., and hospitality room open 11a.m. to 3p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 5, 2020