Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pete M. Escalona. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



PETE M. ESCALONA

November 13, 1976 ˜ February 27, 2020



Pete M. Escalona, an Information Service Trainer for Providence Health and Services for the last 8 years and a 20-year resident of Vancouver, WA, died unexpectedly at the age of 43 while at his place of employment. He was born in Las Vegas, NV to Agnes and Pete, Sr.

Pete was full of humor with a strong devotion to a life of honesty, friendships, and fun. He was loved and always there for his family, friends and coworkers.

Pete is survived by his parents, Agnes and stepfather Mike; his husband and soulmate, John Batson; sister, Shani Escalona; stepgrandmother, Vicenta Mawanay; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

A funeral service is scheduled at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on March 5, 2020: viewing 10a.m. to noon, service 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., burial rites for family at 1:30 p.m., and hospitality room open 11a.m. to 3p.m.

Please sign his guest book @

Pete M. Escalona, an Information Service Trainer for Providence Health and Services for the last 8 years and a 20-year resident of Vancouver, WA, died unexpectedly at the age of 43 while at his place of employment. He was born in Las Vegas, NV to Agnes and Pete, Sr.Pete was full of humor with a strong devotion to a life of honesty, friendships, and fun. He was loved and always there for his family, friends and coworkers.Pete is survived by his parents, Agnes and stepfather Mike; his husband and soulmate, John Batson; sister, Shani Escalona; stepgrandmother, Vicenta Mawanay; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.A funeral service is scheduled at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on March 5, 2020: viewing 10a.m. to noon, service 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., burial rites for family at 1:30 p.m., and hospitality room open 11a.m. to 3p.m.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close