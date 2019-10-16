Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Memorial service 12:30 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



PERRY C. CARDOTT, JR.

March 5, 1938 ˜ October 8, 2019



On Tuesday, October 8th, 2019, our sweet Dad and Papa, Perry C. Cardott, Jr., age 81, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his children.

Perry was born March 5th, 1938 in Jamestown, NY to Perry and Leona (Hills) Cardott. Sr. They moved to Washington State in 1953. Perry graduated from Evergreen High School in 1955. Raised in upstate New York, his love for farming inspired him to achieve Associates degrees in Agriculture as well as Mechanics from Clark College.

Perry married his high school sweetheart, Ada Morris, in 1959, and were married 46 years until her death in 2005. They made Vancouver their home and raised four children, one son, Neil, and three daughters, Nicole, Natalie and Nadine.

He was a Journeyman Mechanic and retired from Wubben Bros. Inc. in 2003.

Perry enjoyed caring for his menagerie of critters from chickens to dogs and the wild birds in his backyard. Daily visits to his local coffee shop to tease the baristas always made his day. He joined high school classmates for monthly lunches until he was no longer able. Perry was gifted at making meaningful connections with whoever he met and anyone with whom he crossed paths.

He was devoted to his family and relished his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were all just as enamored with him.

Perry is going to be greatly missed and leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and many seen, and unseen, acts of service to his family, friends and community.

Perry is survived by his four children, Neil (Dianna) Cardott, Nicole Wubben, Natalie (Russell) DesBrisay, Nadine (Darren) Messerly; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, too numerous to list but not forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ada; his parents, Perry Sr. and Leona; two sisters, Maxine McClaskey and Betty Lape; and his son-in-law, Duane Wubben.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684 at 12:30 p.m.

In honor of his love for animals and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Must Love Dogs NW, PO Box 87175, Vancouver, WA 98687 or

