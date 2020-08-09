PENNY S. (ERDMAN) KITTERMAN
November 14, 1950 ˜ July 27, 2020
Penny was born to Earl & Lucille Erdman in Longview, WA and grew up on Germany Creek. She graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1969. She went on to attend Western Washington University and Mount Hood Community College, where she taught classes for a short time.
She later became an occupational therapist assistant, which she enjoyed very much. She worked with both children and adults.
She moved to Vancouver in the 70s and worked in several long-term care facilities, which is where she met her husband, Coy R. Kitterman in 1986. They were married Dec. 31, 1988. They lived in Vancouver most of their 34 years together.
They owned Island Market on Puget Island in Cathlamet for four years.
Penny was an avid gardener, her yard was her sanctuary.
She loved traveling to the beach in their motorhome, trips to Maui, and making many wonderful friends along the way. The last couple of years, she enjoyed painting with watercolor and acrylics, both on canvas and also on rocks, which she loved to paint people’s pet’s faces on and surprise them with. Her precious rescue dog, Skittles, was always by her side.
She is survived by her husband, Coy; sister, Phyllis; two stepchildren, Amy & Matthew; stepgrandson, Jacob Pope; 3 nephews, Ted, Todd & Tim; high school friend, Erika Marks; along with her cousins, Dianne & Norma; and sister-in-law, Larecia Breunig, who helped take care of her the last couple weeks, and many dear friends.
At the end of her hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer, she was surrounded by many who loved her.
Donations may be made in Penny’s honor to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 or made online at www.npcf.us
.
A celebration of life will be held at some point in the future.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits