Peggy J. Phillips
PEGGY J. PHILLIPS

Peggy J. Phillips, 77, passed on Sept. 25, 2020 in the loving care of her sisters, Marjorie and Judy in Vancouver, WA.
She now joins and can joyfully and freely dance with her husband of 52 years, David L. Phillips who proceeded her death in 2016.
Her legacy, talents and love are carried on by her children, Sherri, David, Jeremy and Rebecca; 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild who will be making its appearance soon.
At this time, because of current restrictions, the family will be holding a small private celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider making donations to https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate or https://www.parkinsonsresources.org/
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Sep. 29, 2020.
