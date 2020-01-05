Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Battle Ground Community Center 912 E Main St. Battle Ground , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



PEGGY ANN VAN LAEKEN

April 30, 1941 ˜ December 20, 2019



Peggy Van Laeken was born on April 30, 1941 in Camas, Washington and passed away with her family by her side on December 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Dorothy and Leon Vander Molen.

Upon her graduation from Battle Ground High School in 1959, Peggy began her 32-year career at Nabisco in Portland, Oregon.

In 1961, she married Ron Van Laeken and together they had three children. They built their home on the family farm in Ridgefield, Washington where she enjoyed home decorating, gardening and quilting, as well as entertaining many Bunco parties, wedding receptions and holiday celebrations. Her family and friends were of utmost importance to her, and in recent years she kept in close contact via the telephone. She often enjoyed sharing stories of the good old days in Battle Ground, as well as her childhood memories spent in Japan during her father’s military tour. She took great joy in looking after her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was always available to spend time with them. In her words, ”It was a lot of fun.”

Married for 59 years, Peggy is survived by her husband, Ron; three children, Thomas (Bonnie), Jeff (Anne) and Deborah Lingo (Tony); six grandchildren, Angela, Brandi, Lisa, Crystal, Nick and Brandon; and five great-grandchildren, Aurora, Cyara, Laylah, Emily and Benjamin. Peggy is also survived by her sisters, Pat Weatherl and Donna Wharton; half-brother, Bill Betts; half-sister, Pam Betts Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of Peggy’s life on January 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Battle Ground Community Center, 912 E Main St., Battle Ground, WA 98604.

Please sign her guest book @

Peggy Van Laeken was born on April 30, 1941 in Camas, Washington and passed away with her family by her side on December 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Dorothy and Leon Vander Molen.Upon her graduation from Battle Ground High School in 1959, Peggy began her 32-year career at Nabisco in Portland, Oregon.In 1961, she married Ron Van Laeken and together they had three children. They built their home on the family farm in Ridgefield, Washington where she enjoyed home decorating, gardening and quilting, as well as entertaining many Bunco parties, wedding receptions and holiday celebrations. Her family and friends were of utmost importance to her, and in recent years she kept in close contact via the telephone. She often enjoyed sharing stories of the good old days in Battle Ground, as well as her childhood memories spent in Japan during her father’s military tour. She took great joy in looking after her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was always available to spend time with them. In her words, ”It was a lot of fun.”Married for 59 years, Peggy is survived by her husband, Ron; three children, Thomas (Bonnie), Jeff (Anne) and Deborah Lingo (Tony); six grandchildren, Angela, Brandi, Lisa, Crystal, Nick and Brandon; and five great-grandchildren, Aurora, Cyara, Laylah, Emily and Benjamin. Peggy is also survived by her sisters, Pat Weatherl and Donna Wharton; half-brother, Bill Betts; half-sister, Pam Betts Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.There will be a celebration of Peggy’s life on January 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Battle Ground Community Center, 912 E Main St., Battle Ground, WA 98604.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close