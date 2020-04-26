PEGGY ”SISSY” ANN GRIGGS
April 16, 1941 ˜ April 13, 2020
Peggy “Sissy” Ann Griggs, daughter of Mike Moraca and Katherine Yeager Moraca, was born April 16, 1941 in Missoula, Montana. She departed this life on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington at the age of 78 years, 11 months and 27 days. Peggy lived the past several years in Vancouver, Washington after moving from her longtime home in Gresham, Oregon.
Peggy was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed antique shopping, gardening and her dog, Mr. Tipps.
Survivors include her daughter, Angela and husband, David Davis of Camdenton, Missouri; son, Craig and wife, Karen Castonguay of Castle Rock, Washington; 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Christopher Dale Castonguay.
She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn in Gresham, Oregon.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 26, 2020