Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Louise Netherda. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 12:30 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



PAULINE LOUISE NETHERDA

January 30, 1937 ˜ July 14, 2019



Pauline Louise Netherda, 82, of Vancouver, WA, passed on Sun., July 14, 2019. She was born in Selah, WA on Jan. 30, 1937 to Thomas and Mildred Evans. She has two sisters, Dorothy ”Dot” Michaels and Shirley Pratt.

Pauline married the love of her life, Del Netherda, in 1955 in Yakima, WA. They moved to Vancouver, WA in 1959 where Del went to work for the US Postal Service.

Pauline, after having five children, went to work for Western Electric and then subsequently to Bemis Bag Factory.

She is survived by her children: Dan (Becky) Netherda, Paula (Dr. Doug) Forgey, Cathy Bonds (Corey), and Traci (Bill) Allman. She has 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren and she will miss her “babies” deeply as well as her four legged friend Ryder.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Del; daughter, Sue; and parents, Thomas and Mildred.

She was a devoted Christian with a true love

and passion for family and animals and

will never be replaced in our hearts or minds.

A memorial service will be held on Thurs., July 18 at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver. There will be a reception following the service.

Please sign her guest book @

Pauline Louise Netherda, 82, of Vancouver, WA, passed on Sun., July 14, 2019. She was born in Selah, WA on Jan. 30, 1937 to Thomas and Mildred Evans. She has two sisters, Dorothy ”Dot” Michaels and Shirley Pratt.Pauline married the love of her life, Del Netherda, in 1955 in Yakima, WA. They moved to Vancouver, WA in 1959 where Del went to work for the US Postal Service.Pauline, after having five children, went to work for Western Electric and then subsequently to Bemis Bag Factory.She is survived by her children: Dan (Becky) Netherda, Paula (Dr. Doug) Forgey, Cathy Bonds (Corey), and Traci (Bill) Allman. She has 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren and she will miss her “babies” deeply as well as her four legged friend Ryder.Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Del; daughter, Sue; and parents, Thomas and Mildred.She was a devoted Christian with a true loveand passion for family and animals andwill never be replaced in our hearts or minds.A memorial service will be held on Thurs., July 18 at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver. There will be a reception following the service.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close