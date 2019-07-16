PAULINE LOUISE NETHERDA
January 30, 1937 ˜ July 14, 2019
Pauline Louise Netherda, 82, of Vancouver, WA, passed on Sun., July 14, 2019. She was born in Selah, WA on Jan. 30, 1937 to Thomas and Mildred Evans. She has two sisters, Dorothy ”Dot” Michaels and Shirley Pratt.
Pauline married the love of her life, Del Netherda, in 1955 in Yakima, WA. They moved to Vancouver, WA in 1959 where Del went to work for the US Postal Service.
Pauline, after having five children, went to work for Western Electric and then subsequently to Bemis Bag Factory.
She is survived by her children: Dan (Becky) Netherda, Paula (Dr. Doug) Forgey, Cathy Bonds (Corey), and Traci (Bill) Allman. She has 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren and she will miss her “babies” deeply as well as her four legged friend Ryder.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Del; daughter, Sue; and parents, Thomas and Mildred.
She was a devoted Christian with a true love
and passion for family and animals and
will never be replaced in our hearts or minds.
A memorial service will be held on Thurs., July 18 at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver. There will be a reception following the service.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on July 16, 2019