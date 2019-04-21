Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Jeanette Rucker Langendoerfer. View Sign



PAULA JEANETTE

RUCKER LANGENDOERFER

September 24, 1938 ˜ March 25, 2019



On Monday, March 25, 2019, Paula Jeanette Rucker Langendoerfer passed away at the age of 80. She was born on September 24, 1938 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Leona Vales Rucker and Edward A. Rucker.

She provided accounting services in Vancouver, Washington during the latter part of her career, and worked as an office manager for car dealerships in her earlier years. Paula is remembered for her love of family and devotion to her children and many grandchildren.

She is survived by her brother, Edward Rucker; her children: Linda Bugbee, Kenneth E. Baker, John Langendoerfer, Perry Langendoerfer and Coni Stroud.

Her husband of 57 years, John E. Langendoerfer, passed away in 2016.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 10 AM at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Please sign her guest book @

On Monday, March 25, 2019, Paula Jeanette Rucker Langendoerfer passed away at the age of 80. She was born on September 24, 1938 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Leona Vales Rucker and Edward A. Rucker.She provided accounting services in Vancouver, Washington during the latter part of her career, and worked as an office manager for car dealerships in her earlier years. Paula is remembered for her love of family and devotion to her children and many grandchildren.She is survived by her brother, Edward Rucker; her children: Linda Bugbee, Kenneth E. Baker, John Langendoerfer, Perry Langendoerfer and Coni Stroud.Her husband of 57 years, John E. Langendoerfer, passed away in 2016.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 10 AM at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close