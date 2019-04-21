|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Jeanette Rucker Langendoerfer.
PAULA JEANETTE
RUCKER LANGENDOERFER
September 24, 1938 ˜ March 25, 2019
On Monday, March 25, 2019, Paula Jeanette Rucker Langendoerfer passed away at the age of 80. She was born on September 24, 1938 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Leona Vales Rucker and Edward A. Rucker.
She provided accounting services in Vancouver, Washington during the latter part of her career, and worked as an office manager for car dealerships in her earlier years. Paula is remembered for her love of family and devotion to her children and many grandchildren.
She is survived by her brother, Edward Rucker; her children: Linda Bugbee, Kenneth E. Baker, John Langendoerfer, Perry Langendoerfer and Coni Stroud.
Her husband of 57 years, John E. Langendoerfer, passed away in 2016.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 10 AM at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 21, 2019