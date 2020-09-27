PAULA JANE GROSSENBACHER
December 18, 1949 ˜ August 13, 2020
Paula Jane Grossenbacher, aged 70, died in Vancouver, WA on Aug. 13, 2020. She was born in Portland, OR on Dec. 18, 1949.
As she liked to say, she graduated high school by “the skin of my teeth” and did not attend college. In Portland, as a young adult, she met and married Charley Joseph Masco, with whom she lived in several states and cities, before settling in Vancouver in the early 70s.
Following her divorce in 1987, she moved to Washougal, WA where she lived for many years.
Paula fought a lifelong struggle with depression and substance abuse but she never gave up fighting. She worked towards her Master Gardener certification, and her yard showed it. She loved to read, and though sharp as a whip, her tastes ran to the macabre stories of true crime and mystery novels. She had an astute fashion sense, and when foot problems required that she wear Birkenstocks rather than heels, she wore them in style, somehow making them look sophisticated and stylish. She loved the sound of wind but hated wind chimes. She loved chocolate (dark of course!) to the point of regularly bursting into chants of “CHOCOLATE! CHOCOLATE! CHOCOLATE!” for hours (literally) until someone brought her some. Second only to chocolate, she loved tater tots, so much so that a coworker wrote an entire album of songs about mom and tots and gave it to her for her birthday, along with some tots, of course.
She had a soft spot for small feisty dogs but hated cats (they eat wild birds!).
She loved the beach but only on stormy days where the wind whipped ocean spray at your face and sand blasted your ankles.
She detested the song American Pie, ruffles on swimsuits, the color pink, and close-minded people. Her favorite color was green, and though she wasn’t much for the wilderness, she liked growing things and spent a great deal of time gardening.
She had a sharp and dry sense of humor, and when on a roll, could bring the most humorless person to tears. Her sense of humor and razor sharp wit will be missed by those who truly knew her, and for those who never got the joke, screw em! (though we can imagine what four letter word Paula would have preferred to use).
She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Masco Osborne (Jeffrey Kurt Osborne); brother, Robert Grossenbacher; and nieces, Mary Katherine Lafollette and Elizabeth Hulbert.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marion Cooper; father, Karl Grossenbacher; sisters, Fritzi Stufflebeam, Mary Grossenbacher and Karleen Hulbert.
Paula was cremated and her ashes scattered in the ocean, at sunset, to the sound of the wind, seagulls, and crashing waves.
In her memory, donations may be made to the Human Society (for all those feisty little dogs), Planned Parenthood (because as she said frequently, overpopulation is the number one problem facing humans), or your local botanical garden (because everyone, especially Paula) loves flowers.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits