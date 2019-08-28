Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Gene Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



PAULA GENE (GARSJA) THOMPSON

July 28, 1916 ˜ August 20, 2019



Paula Gene (Garsja) Thompson, age 103, died of natural causes August 20, 2019, in her assisted-living home in Vancouver, WA. Paula was born July 28, 1916, at a hospital in Boise, ID, to her parents, Martin Garsja and Sarah Charlotte (McKeith) Garsja.

Paula graduated valedictorian of her class of eleven students from Grand View High School in 1934. After graduation from high school she moved to Boise, where she attended Boise Business College. Following graduation, she worked as a secretary for the American Automobile Association.

Paula and Robert were introduced by a mutual friend, and were married in 1941 in Vancouver, WA. Robert returned to service as a quartermaster in the United States Marine Corps, and the couple moved to San Diego, CA. Paula held a secretarial job while Robert worked with the Second Marine Air Wing at the Marine Corps base in Camp Pendleton, CA.

Robert Jr. was born in 1942 in San Diego. Paula and baby returned to Grandview, when Robert Sr. was sent to war stationed on the island of Guadalcanal in the South Pacific. After Robert returned from his overseas duties, Paula enjoyed her time as an officer’s wife on bases in California and North Carolina.

After World War II, Paula and Robert returned to Vancouver, where they became part owners of a furniture store and then an ice cream/grocery store. Paula returned to the work force after she took a secretarial refresher course at Clark Community College. She secured a secretarial job, which she held for 20 years, in the Department of Emergency Services of Clark County.

Paula was an avid bridge player. She hosted or attended weekly bridge matches at a variety of bridge club members’ homes in the Vancouver area. She played piano for her sons’ venues, grange meetings, and for family enjoyment.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, editing her sons’ schoolwork, tea, babysitting grandchildren, church attendance, cottage cheese, Washington Grange participation, and solving life’s dilemmas.

Paula was a very positive and cheerful person, despite having seven different cancer surgeries. She always ended her conversations by saying: “Is there anything I can do for you?”

She is survived by her sons, Scott and Lee Thompson, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Paula was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Robert Thompson; eldest son, Robert Thompson, Jr, and her brother, Willet Garsja.

