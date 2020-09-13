PAULA ANN COSTANZO SOMMERS
May 31, 1929 ˜ August 31, 2020
Paula Ann Costanzo Sommers passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in Woodinville, WA. Paula was born on May 31, 1929 to Angelo and Lucile Tibbs Costanzo in Portland, OR. She had two older brothers, and attended school in both Portland and Seaside, OR.
After graduating from Seaside High School in 1948, Paula met Max Sommers, while she was working at a soda fountain. Paula saw Max and his new yellow convertible, and on Nov. 26, 2019, Paula and Max celebrated 71 years of marriage. In 1949, Paula and Max purchased City Shade Company in Vancouver, WA, she worked at City Shade with Max for over 44 years, only taking time off to raise her three children.
Paula exuded warmth, genuine caring for others, and unmitigated kindness; she created moments in time and space that made people feel loved, accepted, and prized. Around Christmas, virtually anyone who entered her home received a gift. Paula simply loved giving whether it be a gift, a compliment or a sympathetic ear, she welcomed everyone into her bubble of love and kindness. For many years, Paula sent so many greeting, sympathy, and birthday cards that she may have driven up the stock price of Hallmark Cards. Consistent with her character and values, she signed all of cards the same way: “Love always, Paula.”
Paula is survived by her husband, Max; children, Gayle Klein (Terry), Peggy Lotz (Dan), and John Sommers-Flanagan (Rita); and grandchildren, Chelsea Bodnar, Jason Lotz, Patrick Klein, Aaron Lotz, Rylee Sommers-Flanagan, and Stephen Klein. Paula is also survived by eight great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents and by her two older brothers, Robert Costanzo and Larry Costanzo.
Most importantly, she would want all who read about her life to be happy and loving. In the spirit of Paula’s life and values, we hope in her honor you will take a day, a week, a month, a year, or the rest of your life to intentionally share kindness, acceptance, and generosity with others. And, as Paula would say, “Love always.”