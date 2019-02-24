Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Jerald Larson. View Sign



PAUL JERALD LARSON

April 22, 1964 ˜ February 5, 2019



Paul Jerald Larson was born April 22, 1964 in Billings, Montana, and passed away at home on February 5, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington.

He attended Walnut Grove Elementary, Lewis Jr. High School and Fort Vancouver High School.

Paul was a retired Ironworker.

He was a friendly, loving, compassionate and giving person who was loved by everyone.

Paul is survived by his mother, Dorothy A. Larson; brother, David S. Larson; sister, Barbara L. Melton; niece, Emma C. (Brett) Jensen; nephew, Aiden S. Larson; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles H. Larson.

There will be a memorial service for Paul at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on March 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at Round Table Pizza on Mill Plain and 135th in Vancouver.

