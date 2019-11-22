PAUL HIROMURA
March 7, 1929 ˜ November 16, 2019
Paul Hiromura of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Nov. 16, 2019, at the age of 90. Paul was born in Portland, OR, to Kikuo and Seki Hiromura.
Paul graduated from DePaul University and Columbia University (graduate) and spent his career in advertising in New York City.
He raised his family in Teaneck, NJ, before retiring in Vancouver.
Paul lived a happy and full life. Whether it was vacationing in Long Beach Island, NJ; Cape Cod; Hawaii, or spending time in New England, he cherished being surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of 65 years to Ellen. Loving father to his kids, Joanne and Jeff. Proud Pop to his five grandchildren, Kara, Alyssa, Ben, Hana and Rachel. Devoted brother and brother-in-law to Ace (Alice) and Harky.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Yuji (Ida), Minoru, and Kozo; and his daughter, Donna.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. at St. Luke - San Lucas Episcopal Church, 426 E. 4th Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98663. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church or Community Home Health and Hospice (www.chhh.org)
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 22, 2019