PAUL HERBERT CAMPBELL
February 8, 1950 ˜ November 21, 2019
Paul Herbert Campbell was born in Vancouver, WA. His middle name, Herbert, was after his Grandfather, Herbert Campbell, who purchased the Columbian Newspaper in 1921.
Paul was active in the Boy Scouts as a young boy. He volunteered as a speaker at the Seattle Science Center during the late 1960’s for our NASA Apollo program.
Paul graduated with honors in Biology and Psychology and went on to do graduate work in Physics and Biology at Kent State University.
He devoted most of his adult life doing volunteer work, taking his beautiful cat, Sunshine, to visit the elderly and disabled at nursing homes, as a hospice worker, and a speaker for the organization NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Paul was active funding cures for blindness in Africa, animal welfare, and paths of Enlightenment through Buddhism. He was a biblical scholar, teaching books of the Bible as well as the Gnostic Gospels. Paul was brilliant, kind, empathetic, and a published poet. His many hobbies included being a life-long collector of agates, gardening, growing gourds for art, and growing catnip for the cats of Clark County.
Paul is survived by his sisters, Nancy Campbell, Jill Campbell and Amy Hurt; as well as his brother, Scott Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine Greenwalt Campbell; his father, Don P. Campbell; as well as his grandparents, Wilma and William Greenwalt.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 22, 2019