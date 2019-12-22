Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



PAUL HERBERT CAMPBELL

February 8, 1950 ˜ November 21, 2019



Paul Herbert Campbell was born in Vancouver, WA. His middle name, Herbert, was after his Grandfather, Herbert Campbell, who purchased the Columbian Newspaper in 1921.

Paul was active in the Boy Scouts as a young boy. He volunteered as a speaker at the Seattle Science Center during the late 1960’s for our NASA Apollo program.

Paul graduated with honors in Biology and Psychology and went on to do graduate work in Physics and Biology at Kent State University.

He devoted most of his adult life doing volunteer work, taking his beautiful cat, Sunshine, to visit the elderly and disabled at nursing homes, as a hospice worker, and a speaker for the organization NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Paul was active funding cures for blindness in Africa, animal welfare, and paths of Enlightenment through Buddhism. He was a biblical scholar, teaching books of the Bible as well as the Gnostic Gospels. Paul was brilliant, kind, empathetic, and a published poet. His many hobbies included being a life-long collector of agates, gardening, growing gourds for art, and growing catnip for the cats of Clark County.

Paul is survived by his sisters, Nancy Campbell, Jill Campbell and Amy Hurt; as well as his brother, Scott Campbell.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine Greenwalt Campbell; his father, Don P. Campbell; as well as his grandparents, Wilma and William Greenwalt.

Please sign his guest book @

Paul Herbert Campbell was born in Vancouver, WA. His middle name, Herbert, was after his Grandfather, Herbert Campbell, who purchased the Columbian Newspaper in 1921.Paul was active in the Boy Scouts as a young boy. He volunteered as a speaker at the Seattle Science Center during the late 1960’s for our NASA Apollo program.Paul graduated with honors in Biology and Psychology and went on to do graduate work in Physics and Biology at Kent State University.He devoted most of his adult life doing volunteer work, taking his beautiful cat, Sunshine, to visit the elderly and disabled at nursing homes, as a hospice worker, and a speaker for the organization NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Paul was active funding cures for blindness in Africa, animal welfare, and paths of Enlightenment through Buddhism. He was a biblical scholar, teaching books of the Bible as well as the Gnostic Gospels. Paul was brilliant, kind, empathetic, and a published poet. His many hobbies included being a life-long collector of agates, gardening, growing gourds for art, and growing catnip for the cats of Clark County.Paul is survived by his sisters, Nancy Campbell, Jill Campbell and Amy Hurt; as well as his brother, Scott Campbell.He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine Greenwalt Campbell; his father, Don P. Campbell; as well as his grandparents, Wilma and William Greenwalt.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close