PAUL GEORGE PAVLOS

December 12, 1930 ˜ August 8, 2019



Paul George Pavlos, 88, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away August 8, 2019. He was born on December 12, 1930, the first generation American and oldest child born to his parents, George and Anne Pavlos who emigrated from Greece. His brother, Elliott and sister, Dorothea later joined them. Paul grew up in row homes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where the neighborhood had just one phone. He would earn money (a penny) by delivering messages to neighbors when they had a call.

On D-day 1941, Paul and his childhood friends grabbed their BB guns to protect the neighborhood by standing guard at the local hill. Immediately following high school graduation, Paul enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Cheney, Washington. He was fond of saying post-military service that he would never stand in a buffet line ever again.

Following his honorable discharge, Paul and his childhood friends decided to move west to the Spokane area, where he began working at Cunningham Photography Studios. His passion for photography soon led him to a coveted role at the Spokane Daily Chronicle/Review. He counted among his professional highlights that the paper was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.

While working at a Greek wedding in August 1955, Paul met and fell in love with Pearl Manos. They were married in January 1956 and remained devoted to one another for 63 years. Together they raised 5 children: George (Pam), Chrisanne (Doug), Stacie (Brian), Lisa (Chris) and Anne (Dan), who proudly gave him every gray hair and wrinkle. Paul’s lasting legacy is his grandchildren: Mollie (James Ryan), Logan (Kayla), Paul (Robyn), Stephanie, Christopher, Dalton, Jesse and Niki.

In 1972, Paul joined the Old Spaghetti Factory, and became known for his ability to get things done and solve any challenge. Post-retirement, Paul continued to go into the office several days a week until his passing. He cherished his colleagues and considered them part of his extended family.

Paul was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church, where he was past President of the Parish Council and Treasurer. He was a Rotary member and awarded the

Paul’s family would like to thank their extended community for all the love, support, humor and grace. They will miss him dearly.

Funeral services for Paul Pavlos will be on Monday, August 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral, 3131 NE Glisan St., Portland, Oregon.

Please sign his guest book @

