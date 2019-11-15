PAUL DELBERT SHIPMAN
January 25, 1957 ˜ November 11, 2019
Paul passed away at his home in Vancouver, WA, on Veteran’s Day. He served in the United States Army from 1974 to 1977. He was born and lived in Salem, OR, until 1965, when his family moved to Everett, WA.
Paul is in the middle of 15 children and will be greatly missed by his wife, children, and extended family.
He’s lived in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. He had been a resident of Vancouver since the mid 1990’s.
Paul was an avid Beatles fan, his answering message was ‘This is Paul, if you are calling for John, George, or Ringo; leave a message.’
He was a hunter, loved his guitars, and yard work. He especially loved hunting for treasures at estate sales or antique stores. He met his current wife, Sheryl, at an estate sale where they were haggling for an antique tea cart.
He was extremely generous and supportive to his friends and family. Honor was very important to him, where a man’s word or handshake was a commitment. He was the primary caretaker for his loving wife Sheryl.
Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Suzanne Shipman; parents, Delbert Charles Shipman and Margaret (Geisler) Shipman; and his daughter, Olivia Marie Shipman.
He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Anderson; daughters, Miranda Sparkman & Nicole Winslow; son, James Paul Shipman; nine grandkids, 13 siblings, and many, many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m., at Crosspointe Baptist Church, 9810 NE 76th St, Vancouver, WA 98662
Paul’s ashes will be inurned later this month beside his mother and ancestors in Hopewell, OR.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 15, 2019