Paul D. Carder, 93, of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. He was born Aug. 7, 1927 in Tulsa, OK, to parents, Joseph and Josephine (Keithley) Carder.He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a signal man. After his service, he became an accountant and auditor.Paul married Evelyn Evans on June 8, 1973, and they enjoyed 45 wonderful years together until her passing in 2018. He is also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Paula Spievack; and 12 brothers and sisters.He is survived by his grandchildren, Andrew Spievack, Jimmy Evans and Elizabeth Prutsman; stepsons, Brad Evans and Marvin Evans; and several great-grandchildren.A small family service was held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver.Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits