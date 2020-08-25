PATSY LEONA MARTIN
March 26, 1941 ˜ August 20, 2020
Patsy was born in Texarkana, TX on March 26, 1941 and was very proud of her Texas roots. She went to heaven on Aug. 20, 2020.
Patsy had a huge personality that touched everyone she met. She was funny, kind, fiercely independent, and loved her family with all her heart.
She loved singing karaoke, dancing, and spending time with her family. Patsy was often described as a “firecracker” who greeted everyone she met with a smile.
Patsy was much loved and greatly missed by her family and her friends.
She is survived by her four children, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three sons-in-law, one daughter-in-law and extended family.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits