1/1
Patsy Leona Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PATSY LEONA MARTIN
March 26, 1941 ˜ August 20, 2020

Patsy was born in Texarkana, TX on March 26, 1941 and was very proud of her Texas roots. She went to heaven on Aug. 20, 2020.
Patsy had a huge personality that touched everyone she met. She was funny, kind, fiercely independent, and loved her family with all her heart.
She loved singing karaoke, dancing, and spending time with her family. Patsy was often described as a “firecracker” who greeted everyone she met with a smile.
Patsy was much loved and greatly missed by her family and her friends.
She is survived by her four children, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three sons-in-law, one daughter-in-law and extended family.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved