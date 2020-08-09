FATHER PATRICK RITTER
September 30, 1946 ˜ July 26, 2020
Father Patrick James Ritter, of Bellevue, WA passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was 73. A private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Seattle, WA. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bellevue. Friends and family are invited to read the full obituary, share memories, and sign the family’s online guest book at www.flintofts.com
or share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits
Flintoft’s Funeral Home 425-392-6444