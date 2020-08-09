1/1
Patrick "Pat" Ritter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FATHER PATRICK RITTER
September 30, 1946 ˜ July 26, 2020

Father Patrick James Ritter, of Bellevue, WA passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was 73. A private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Seattle, WA. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bellevue. Friends and family are invited to read the full obituary, share memories, and sign the family’s online guest book at www.flintofts.com or share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits.
Flintoft’s Funeral Home 425-392-6444


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 9, 2020
I went to the seminary with Father Patrick Ritter, and he was such a wonderful person. He was a masterful pianist and organist, and he accompanied me for a concert at St. Edwards Seminary. We enjoyed hand ball, and his personality was amazing. R.I.P. Father Patrick Ritter. Thanks for such great memories.
Tom Kanooth
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved