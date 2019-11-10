Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Mervyn "Pat" Frisbie. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Send Flowers Obituary



PATRICK ”PAT” MERVYN FRISBIE

March 17, 1927 ˜ October 26, 2019



Patrick ”Pat” Mervyn Frisbie died on October 26, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born March 17, 1927 in San Francisco, California to John and Anna (Reis) Doyle. When his mother remarried, Pat was adopted by his stepfather, Raymond Frisbie.

Pat was raised in Modesto, California. As a young boy, he enjoyed chasing quail through grass fields with his beloved greyhound Colonel Potterby (named after his favorite comic strip), riding his bike, swimming in local streams and rivers, and snacking on fresh fruit from the orchards in the Modesto Valley.

Upon graduation from Modesto High School, Pat was drafted to the US Army and was stationed at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, Washington. After a brief term of service, he went to work for Crowley’s Department Store in Vallejo, California as a men’s shoe and clothing salesman. This is where he met the love of his life, Dorothy Egge. They married on May 4, 1952 and moved to Hollywood, California.

Pat continued his career at the London Shop, where many celebrities from the entertainment, sports and music industries shopped. He subsequently worked for a variety of clothing stores in the Los Angeles area, and retired from Malibu Clothiers in 1993.

Pat enjoyed listening to Big Band and jazz music, traveling across the globe with Dorothy, and visiting family and friends. He was a great storyteller and loved to cook. He cherished his family and valued the many friendships he cultivated over his lifetime.

Pat is survived by his daughter, Anne Byrd; brothers, Melvin ”Dick” and Michael Frisbie; and several beautiful nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by Dorothy, his wife of 50 years; three brothers and three sisters.

A memorial service will be held January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Columbia Presbyterian Church, 805 Columbia Ridge Drive, Vancouver, Washington 98664.

Donations may be made to the or the Oregon Symphony.

