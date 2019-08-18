Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Brian Roche' Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



PATRICK BRIAN ROCHE’, JR.

October 2, 1972 ˜ August 8, 2019



Patrick Brian Roche’, Jr. was born October 2, 1972. He was the first born child to Patrick B. Roche’, Sr. and Jeannette L. Roche’. From the moment he entered this world, he had a love and admiration of the outdoors. Pat was a graduate of the 1991 class of Fort Vancouver High School. He had many friends that he cherished and continued friendships with many of them throughout his adulthood. After high school, Pat moved and resided in La Center, WA.

In his early years, Pat was naturally talented in baseball. He played a variety of sports. Baseball however, was always his passion. He enjoyed traveling, kayaking, hunting, fishing, and the ocean. He was a huge Seahawks and Eagles fan.

Pat worked for many years in the concrete industry.

He always expressed so much love for his friends and family. They meant everything to him.

Pat sadly leaves behind his parents, Pat and Jan Roche’ of Ilwaco, WA; his grandparents, Dale and Eva Netherda of Vancouver, WA; his brother and best friend, Jason Roche’ of La Center, WA; his sister, Tami and brother-in-law, Rich Mason of Vancouver, WA; 2 nieces, 3 nephews, a great-niece and great-nephew, along with many cousins, great-cousins, aunts, uncles, great-aunts and uncles and an abundance of friends that had become family to him over the years.

There will be a celebration of Pat’s life on Sunday, September 1, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at 1548 River Road, Longview, WA 98632.

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 18, 2019

