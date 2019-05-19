PATRICIA ZORA BARE
May 9, 1939 ˜ May 12, 2019
Patricia Zora Bare, 80, of Vancouver, WA passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, from her long battle with cancer on May 12, 2019. She was born in North Platte, NE and lived the duration of her life in the Pacific Northwest.
Patricia was known for her generosity. She was a loving wife, but most of all she was a compassionate mother and provider.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 63 years, Archie; 4 children, Nick (Diane), Roger (Toni), Marvin (Ann) and Janice; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Her Celebration of Life will be June 1st. Email Nick for info. at [email protected]
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on May 19, 2019