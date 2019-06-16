PATRICIA M. CUNDIFF
December 19, 1931 ˜ April 2, 2019
Patricia M. Cundiff, 87, formerly of Vancouver, WA, passed away in Sandy, OR on April 2, 2019. She was born Dec. 19, 1931 to Everett and Mabel N. McCuen in Portland, OR where she graduated from Lincoln High School.
Patricia graduated from Business/Secretarial School and worked as a secretary and bookkeeper, working her way up to managerial positions. She retired in 1996.
Patricia was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Vancouver, WA and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, travel, theatre, and volunteer work.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Lee Cundiff (Sandy) and Jim Cundiff (Betty); 5 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Vancouver, WA on June 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Vancouver; Youth Program or .
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 16, 2019