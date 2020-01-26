Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



PATRICIA LOUISE MARIAN

November 13, 1939 ˜ January 7, 2020



Patricia Louise Marian, 80 of Vancouver, WA, died Tues. Jan. 7, 2020. Although she had been in ill health recently, her passing was quick and unexpected. Pat was born in Hancock, NY, and lived in Long Beach, CA and Pueblo, CO before moving to Vancouver in 2001.

She was a nurse for 50 years. Her early career was at St. Mary’s in Long Beach, CA. She then moved to Pueblo, CO, living there for 26 years and working at St. Mary Corwin in adolescent psychology.

After retiring, Pat worked in Vancouver for Community Home Health and Hospice until her second retirement in 2008.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Richard Marian who died in 2009. Together they enjoyed an active life style of biking, jogging, and traveling. They particularly enjoyed cruising. Pat also enjoyed cooking, needlework, sewing, and quilting, and loved making things for her grandchildren.

Pat is survived by her two sons, Dave Warner (Jenny) of Vancouver, WA and Erik Warner (Eileen) of Snohomish, WA; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a sister, Alberta Saran (Philip); one niece, one nephew, three great-nieces and a great-nephew.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on February 15th at St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church in Vancouver.

