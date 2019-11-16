PATRICIA LOUISE GUTTORMSEN
December 9, 1927 ˜ October 28, 2019
Born on Dec. 9, 1927, in Tacoma, WA, to Faye and Fern Dodge, Patricia Louise Dodge spent her first 26 years in Everett, WA.
She married Gunnar Olaf Guttormsen on Dec. 29, 1947, and they shared a life together for 58 years. They had five children, Elizabeth Reynolds, Gunnar R. (Jennifer), Gene (Joni), Donna (Scott) Horenstein and Laurie (Rick) Cantonwine. That family grew to 15 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren, bringing more joy to Pat and Gunnar through the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gunnar Olaf; her parents; sister, Gayle Dickson; and grandson, Kevin Horenstein.
She leaves behind her sister, Mae La Verne, of Kent, WA.
Patricia began teaching secondary P.E. in 1963 in Stayton, OR. She continued her teaching in Vancouver, WA, until 1980. She spent many hours creating stained glass angels for Ray Hickey Hospice. She braided 35 blankets, which she gave to Share House for the homeless.
Patricia wishes for donations to be given to these organizations in lieu of flowers. The celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 400 S. Andreson Road, Vancouver, WA.
