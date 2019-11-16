Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Louise Guttormsen. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 400 S. Andreson Road, Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



PATRICIA LOUISE GUTTORMSEN

December 9, 1927 ˜ October 28, 2019



Born on Dec. 9, 1927, in Tacoma, WA, to Faye and Fern Dodge, Patricia Louise Dodge spent her first 26 years in Everett, WA.

She married Gunnar Olaf Guttormsen on Dec. 29, 1947, and they shared a life together for 58 years. They had five children, Elizabeth Reynolds, Gunnar R. (Jennifer), Gene (Joni), Donna (Scott) Horenstein and Laurie (Rick) Cantonwine. That family grew to 15 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren, bringing more joy to Pat and Gunnar through the years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gunnar Olaf; her parents; sister, Gayle Dickson; and grandson, Kevin Horenstein.

She leaves behind her sister, Mae La Verne, of Kent, WA.

Patricia began teaching secondary P.E. in 1963 in Stayton, OR. She continued her teaching in Vancouver, WA, until 1980. She spent many hours creating stained glass angels for Ray Hickey Hospice. She braided 35 blankets, which she gave to Share House for the homeless.

Patricia wishes for donations to be given to these organizations in lieu of flowers. The celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 400 S. Andreson Road, Vancouver, WA.

Please sign her guest book @

Born on Dec. 9, 1927, in Tacoma, WA, to Faye and Fern Dodge, Patricia Louise Dodge spent her first 26 years in Everett, WA.She married Gunnar Olaf Guttormsen on Dec. 29, 1947, and they shared a life together for 58 years. They had five children, Elizabeth Reynolds, Gunnar R. (Jennifer), Gene (Joni), Donna (Scott) Horenstein and Laurie (Rick) Cantonwine. That family grew to 15 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren, bringing more joy to Pat and Gunnar through the years.She was preceded in death by her husband, Gunnar Olaf; her parents; sister, Gayle Dickson; and grandson, Kevin Horenstein.She leaves behind her sister, Mae La Verne, of Kent, WA.Patricia began teaching secondary P.E. in 1963 in Stayton, OR. She continued her teaching in Vancouver, WA, until 1980. She spent many hours creating stained glass angels for Ray Hickey Hospice. She braided 35 blankets, which she gave to Share House for the homeless.Patricia wishes for donations to be given to these organizations in lieu of flowers. The celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 400 S. Andreson Road, Vancouver, WA.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Nov. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close