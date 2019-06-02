PATRICIA J. HINES
January 11, 1927 ˜ May 24, 2019
Patricia J. Hines, 92, passed away May 24, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. She was born January 11, 1927 in Portland, OR. She attended Portland schools and graduated from Jefferson High School.
She married Gene Hines in 1960 and together they bought acreage in Felida on Salmon Creek in Vancouver. They enjoyed raising cattle and other farm animals.
Patricia worked in the medical field most of her adult life. In 1978 she received her RN nursing degree and worked at Vancouver hospitals for many years.
Survivors include her step-children, Dorothy Baker of Sedona, AZ and Larry Hines (Janis) of Ocean Shores, WA; grandchildren, Megan Lucas (Steve) of Grangeville, ID, Nick Hines of Vancouver, WA, and Dana Mutter of Vancouver, WA; six great-grandchildren and a brother, Stuart Irwin of Tillamook, OR; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, Gene and Charlotte Irwin, her sister, Marie Fontyn, brother, Floyd Irwin and husband, Gene Hines preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held June 6, 2019 at Northwood Park Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m.
Special thanks to Harmony Adult Family Home for their many years of wonderful caregiving.
Published in The Columbian on June 2, 2019