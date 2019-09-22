Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Hogan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



PATRICIA ”MICKI” HOGAN

August 31, 1942 ˜ August 21, 2019



Patricia Anne Hogan, 76, passed away on Aug. 21, 2019, at Longview Community Home Health and Hospice due to complications related to senile dementia.

Patricia was born on Aug. 31, 1942 in Battle Creek, MI to Eleanor and John McCarthy. She graduated from Bishop Blanchet High School in Seattle, WA.

Patricia was married to Dennis Gartin in 1961 and divorced in 1978 after 17 years of marriage. She married Tom Hogan in 1984 and they were married for 35 years.

She lived in Longview, WA for 21 years, where she worked as a legal secretary and was a member of First Christian Church.

Patricia’s favorite pastimes were gardening, the arts, traveling, socializing with family and friends, and raising Airedale Terriers.

She was a fiercely independent, passionate, hard-working, generous, caring, and loving woman who possessed a wonderful sense of humor and great loyalty to family and friends.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Tom Hogan, of Longview; son, Joseph Gartin of Ashburn, VA; daughters, Stephanie Gartin of Vancouver, WA and Jennifer Gartin-O’Beirne of Reston, VA; grandchildren, Audrey O’Beirne, Henry O’Beirne, Kate Gartin and Colleen Gartin; and her brother, John McCarthy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Bryant; and son, Stewart Gartin.

Patricia’s ashes will be interned at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR at 11:00 a.m. on Mon., Sept. 30, 2019, with a memorial luncheon to follow.

Please sign her guest book @

