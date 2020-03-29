Patricia Harrell

Guest Book
  • "I send my sympathy to the Harrell family in the loss our..."
    - Don Phillips
Obituary
Send Flowers


PATRICIA KIRK HARRELL
February 13, 1932 ˜ March 19, 2020

Patricia Kirk Harrell, age 88, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away March 19, 2020. She was born in Spencer, Nebraska to Marguerite Donlin Kirk and Arlan Kirk on February 13, 1932. She graduated from Spencer High School in 1950, and went onto Saint Mary’s College in Leavenworth, Kansas.
In 1953, Patricia married Herbert Harrell at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer, Nebraska.
She was the mother of 9 children, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 4.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.