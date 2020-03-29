PATRICIA KIRK HARRELL
February 13, 1932 ˜ March 19, 2020
Patricia Kirk Harrell, age 88, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away March 19, 2020. She was born in Spencer, Nebraska to Marguerite Donlin Kirk and Arlan Kirk on February 13, 1932. She graduated from Spencer High School in 1950, and went onto Saint Mary’s College in Leavenworth, Kansas.
In 1953, Patricia married Herbert Harrell at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer, Nebraska.
She was the mother of 9 children, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 4.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 29, 2020