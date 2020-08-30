PATRICIA ELIZABETH (ALLEN) FLAGG
February 10, 1945 ˜ August 10, 2020
Patricia Elizabeth (Allen) Flagg passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. She was 75.
Patricia was 52-year resident of Clark County. She was born Feb. 10, 1945 in Holden, MA to Roy and Mildred (Williams) Allen.
Patricia and her husband Ronald were married Sept. 12, 1964 and moved to Battle Ground, WA in Dec. 1968.
Over the years, Patricia was a member of the Clark County Executive Horse Council and Northeast Foothills Land Owners Association. She also enjoyed her time as a member of the Timber Lanes bowling league.
Patricia was very involved in the genealogy of her and Ronald’s families. She enjoyed meeting new family members and going back to Massachusetts to continue research. She was a very independent woman, ready to pack up the family and go out for a drive. She enjoyed going to visit family members and trips to the coast.
Her profession was as a bookkeeper in the medical, retail and construction fields. She was the matriarch of the family and will be missed.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, this past March; parents and brothers, Herbert Williams, Roy Allen Jr., Emerson Allen and Leslie Allen.
Per the family, a combined service is being scheduled at Evergreen Memorial Garden Cemetery. Please contact her daughter for details. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home in Camas, WA. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guest book at www.brownsfh@yahoo.com or share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association in Patricia’s memory.