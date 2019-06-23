Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Dorothy "Pat" Hooper. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Send Flowers Obituary



PATRICIA DOROTHY (CANNON) HOOPER

May 23, 1939 ˜ June 4, 2019



Tender loving Wife, Mother, Sister and Friend, Patricia Dorothy Hooper laid down her fight with COPD to find rest at age 80. She left us peacefully and in the comfort of her family and the staff of Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, WA. Pat was born May 23, 1939 to parents James Edward Cannon and Valeria D. Cannon in Grand Forks, ND. After graduating high school from the Providence Academy in Vancouver, she joined the Sisters of Providence before returning to Clark County.

There, she married Harold Glenn Hooper on November 13, 1965, started a family and lived there for the rest of her life. She and Harold moved near Amboy, WA to enjoy rural life, ride horses and garden.

Pat’s passions were her family, caring for those she loved and keeping a beautiful home for her family and visitors.

Pat is survived by 3 siblings: John “Jack” Robert Cannon, Virginia “Gin” Lynn (Cannon) Bell and Ronald Martin Ivanick; her 3 children: Carrie Louise (Hooper) Martin, Harold “Scott” Hooper and Timothy Scott Hooper; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Hooper and Valeria Ivanick; her husband, Harold Glenn Hooper; her sister, Marne (Cannon) Goehring; and granddaughter, Tiffany Luree Learned.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 6th at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684.

In lieu of flowers, Pat asked that people donate to Ray Hickey Hospice House.

