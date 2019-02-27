PATRICIA DIANE MITZELFELDT
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA DIANE MITZELFELDT.
March 18, 1981 ˜ February 20, 2019
Patricia was born in Portland, OR, graduated Evergreen High School in Vancouver, WA. She passed away in Longview, WA.
She is survived by her two children, Liam and Valerie; mother Carla and Galen Jones; father Chris Mitzelfeldt; sisters, Elizabeth and Jennifer; brother William; and many members of the Mitzelfeldt and Beckwith families.
A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Longview Church of the Nazarene, 814 15th Ave, Longview, WA 98632.
Please sign her guestbook @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 27, 2019