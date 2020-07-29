PATRICIA D. ’PATTI’ LEAF
March 1, 1957 ˜ July 25, 2020
Amherst, MA - Patricia D. “Patti” Leaf, age 63, passed away peacefully July 25, 2020 in Amherst, MA where she had lived for the last four years. She was born in Vancouver, WA on March 1, 1957, to parents, Carl and Doris Wastradowski. Patti was a 1975 graduate of Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver.
Patti was married to Gary Leaf for 41 years and raised two wonderful sons, Michael and Christopher.
Prior to Amherst, she had also lived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and Midland and Lewisville, Texas.
Despite health issues controlling much of her life, she was full of brightness and loved to travel, swim and bake. She was also very attached to her Labrador dogs.
She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Jane.
She is survived by her husband and sons, daughters-in-law, Fajer and Alexandra, and siblings, Carol, Bill, Louise and Lynn.
