PATRICIA D. CHICKS

December 22, 1929 ˜ March 10, 2020



Patricia D. Chicks went to be with her Savior on March 10, 2020 after experiencing heart complications in her home.

She was born on December 22, 1929 in Kearney, Nebraska to Ira and Florence Eagle. She was the oldest of four children and spent time fishing for catfish and turtles with her brothers on her family’s farm in Nebraska.

Patricia’s family moved to La Center, Washington when she was 8 years old. She attended La Center schools and played basketball. She met the love of her life, Theodore Eugene Chicks (Gene), in the 8th grade. Patricia graduated from La Center High School in 1948 and then went on to nursing school in Vancouver, Washington where she became a registered nurse in June of 1951. She was a nurse for nearly 42 years and loved her time spent in the emergency room.

Gene and Patricia were married on June 9, 1951 and settled in Ridgefield, Washington. They raised four children on their farm where they grew blackberries, peaches, and ran the “Chicks Tree Farm” for about 55 years. Patricia looked forward to her weekly TOPS meetings and her daily walks with her best friend, Dolores Hollister. Gene and Patricia spent their free time cheering on their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at all of their sporting events, and enjoyed traveling and visiting the occasional casino from time to time.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gene; her sons, David (Sue), Jeff (Marcy), and Brad (Denise); her daughter, Judy Grove; and her thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Florence; and her brothers, Ira Jr., John, and Gary.

A service will be held at a later date.

