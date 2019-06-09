Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hustad Funeral Home 7232 N Richmond Ave Portland , OR 97203 (503)-286-9663 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Lake Oswego , OR View Map Burial 11:00 AM Napavine (WA) Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



PATRICIA E. CARTY

February 28, 1926 ˜ May 29, 2019

“Teacher and Caregiver”



Patricia Elizabeth Carty, 93, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019, at the home she had built 56 years ago in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Known affectionately throughout her family as “Aunt Pat”, she was the youngest and last surviving of six children born to Irish immigrants, James and Anna (McFall) Carty.

Born February 28, 1926 in Chehalis, WA, Patricia attended Napavine (WA) schools where she was Valedictorian of the Class of 1944. She graduated from Centralia (WA) Junior College in 1947.

Between high school and junior college, during the latter stages of WWII, she worked at the Boeing plant in Chehalis making parts for the B-17 and B29 aircraft. She was part of an iconic group of women known as “Rosie the Riveters.”

Patricia graduated magna cum laude from Marylhurst (OR) College in 1949 receiving her Bachelor of Science in Education.

She began her teaching career in the newly formed Evergreen School District in Vancouver (WA), teaching 6th through 9th grades from 1949 to 1957. From 1957 to 1960, she taught in the U.S. Armed Forces Department of Army Civilians (DAC) school system in Baumholder, Germany and traveled extensively through Europe, Africa and the Middle East. During this time she made initial contact with relatives in Ireland and established lasting relationships that continue within the extended Carty family today. A highlight of those years was taking her mother, who was born and raised in Belfast, back to visit her homeland and family, as well as touring the continent.

After returning to the U.S. and teaching for a year, Patricia left to teach in Okinawa, Japan. During this time, she traveled extensively throughout Asia. She returned in 1963 and she became a resident of Lake Oswego. She then taught in various Clackamas County schools until her retirement after 36 years of teaching.

Her time in Europe and Asia allowed her to experience her passion for travel, the arts, and particularly the opera. She was particularly fond of Paris and the French people.

After retirement, Patricia spent many years in her home as the caregiver for her mother, a sister and a brother when each were in their last stages of life.

She was well known as the family historian and as such passed along a significant amount of family genealogy and information for successor generations.

Her fondness for “pugs and pussycats” of which she had several over the years, was well known by anyone who knew her. In her last days of hospice care, Patricia was particularly comforted by the visit of pugs brought in to visit by local individuals, including a former student.

She was proud of her Irish/Catholic heritage and was a strong supporter of Democratic and progressive causes. She gave generously to support the less fortunate as well as animal rescue/support groups.

She was a member of the Rivergrove (OR) Lionesses Club, Resurrection Catholic Church and Our Lady of the Lake parish in Lake Oswego.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Marie Close, Eileen Albrecht and Kathleen Pea; brothers, Kevin and Leo Carty; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Oswego. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Burial will be at Napavine Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22. Father John Marshall will officiate at both services.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hustad Funeral Home, Portland, Oregon, and Sticklin Funeral Chapel, Centralia, Washington. Viewing will take place at Sticklin from 4-8p.m. on Friday, June 21.

It was her strong desire that in lieu of flowers, memorials be in the form of donations to such groups as the Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation, , , Altzheimer’s Association, or a . Additionally, donations can be made to the Napavine High School Scholarship fund where, in recognition of her long service as a teacher, a scholarship will be established in her name.

“Forti Et Fideli Nihil Difficle”

(To the Brave and Faithful, Nothing is Difficult)

