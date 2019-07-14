Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Carol Loomis. View Sign Service Information Lake Grove Presbyterian Church 4040 Sunset Dr Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Lake Grove Presbyterian Church 4040 Sunset Drive Lake Oswego , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



PATRICIA CAROL LOOMIS

July 17, 1933 ˜ June 23, 2019



Patricia Loomis passed away peacefully at Bonaventure of Salmon Creek on June 23rd doing what she loved most, reading! Born in Portland, OR to Cecil and Dorothy Ripley, Pat spent her early years in Okanogan and Walla Walla, eventually landing in Yakima, WA.

She graduated from Whitworth College in Spokane, WA and became a phlebotomist in Tacoma, WA where she met and married Paul Herbert Loomis.

They spent most of their years in Anchorage, AK where Patricia got her Masters and became Assistant Administrator at Humana Hospital in Anchorage.

Pat and Paul raised 3 children: Peter Loomis, Kathy Loomis and David Loomis. The Loomises were faithful members at First Presbyterian Church of Anchorage and served for many years as both members of the choir and either deacons or elders.

They enjoyed camping, fishing, and cross-country skiing. Patricia was an avid reader and also loved knitting and using her loom.

Patricia is survived by her son, Peter (Kathy) Loomis; daughter, Kate (Jeff) White; son, David (Cathy) Loomis, 8 grandchildren: Rebecca, Kirsten and Ethan Loomis; Nathan, Jacob and Bethany White; Joshua and Justine Loomis. She is also survived by her sister, Peg Hanna; brother, Herb Ripley; and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Loomis.

A Celebration Of Life Service will be held at Lake Grove Presbyterian Church, 4040 Sunset Drive, Lake Oswego, OR at 11 a.m. on Fri., July 19, 2019.

Patricia requested that remembrances be sent to:

1. Lake Grove Presbyterian Church (address above).

2. Kathy Tietzel Russia Ministry, C/O University Presbyterian Church, 4540 15th Ave. NE, Seattle, WA. 98105

