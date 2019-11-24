PATRICIA (PATTI) ANNE LUSK
April 21, 1954 ˜ November 10, 2019
Patricia (Patti) Anne Lusk passed away Nov. 10, 2019. She was 65 years old. Patti was born April 21, 1954, in St. Helens, OR, to Dale and Myrtle Lusk.
She attended St. Helens High, class of 1972. She earned a B.A. in business management with honors at Warner Pacific College in 2012.
She is survived by sister, Virginia (Jim) Sousa of Palmer, AK; brother, Mike (Wanda) Lusk of Port Orchard, WA; five nieces; 1 nephew and partner-in-life, Del Terrill of Camas.
Preceded in death by parents; sister, Elizabeth Carver; stepbrother, Hugh Dale Lusk and one nephew.
Please join remembering Patti at her celebration of life memorial at the Camas Community Center on Dec. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Columbia Gorge Humane Society in Washougal.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 24, 2019