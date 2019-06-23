Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Lee Ambers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



PAMELA AMBERS

July 28, 1946 ˜ June 10, 2019



Pam Ambers, 72, of Vancouver, WA, passed away in her home and in the arms of her daughter, JoAnn ”Jodi” Staley on June 10th, 2019. She was born July 28th, 1946 in Dunsmuir, CA.

Pam was semi-retired as a professional guardian in the state of Washington for 28 years. She truly loved her clients and devoted her life helping others. This was her passion in life. Pam was also an advocate for the handicapped. She devoted many hours to the ARC of Vancouver, WA. She started many programs to help them all become as independent as possible.

Pam enjoyed the Eagles Lodge where she danced and laughed with many friends. She will be truly missed.

Pam is survived by her daughters, JoAnn Staley and Dori Ambers, and son-in-law, Brian Heiser, all of Vancouver, WA; grandchildren, Christina Jackson of Hillsboro, OR, Joshua Beebe of Vancouver, WA, Levi Zitt and Lukeus Zitt, both of Yacolt, WA; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Judal Ambers.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 10th at 2 p.m. at 2716 NE 82nd Circle, Vancouver, WA 98665 with a pot luck following.

”It was a great honor being your daughter. I love you momma forever and always, until we meet again. ˜ Your Jodi”

