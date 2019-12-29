PAMELA JOAN MACKINTOSH
November 24, 1959 ˜ December 22, 2019
Pamela MacKintosh, 60, was born in Vancouver, Washington, to Kenneth and Beverly Boydstun. She enjoyed reading, spending time with friends attending cultural events, going out to dinner, and time with her family.
She graduated from Fort Vancouver High School as Valedictorian in 1978. She attended the University of Washington and received her BA in Business Administration in 1982 and a Masters of Librarianship in 1984. From 1984-1991 she was Corporate Librarian at Crum and Forster Commercial Insurance and AT&T and from 1991-2019 Librarian at University of Michigan. In 1999-2000 she was President of Michigan Special Libraries Association. In October of 2019 she received the University Librarian Achievement Award acknowledging exceptional distinction reflected in active and sustained professional achievements over one’s career at the university from the University of Michigan Faculty Governance.
Pamela is survived by her father, Kenneth; sister, Launa (Russ) Schriock; nieces, Nicole and Amanda Schriock; aunts, an uncle, numerous cousins and many special close friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Boydstun.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Friday, January 3, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Avenue, Vancouver, Washington 98684.
Our thanks to the Ray Hickey Hospice House staff for the loving care they gave Pam in her last months.
Pam was a mentor to many undergraduate library students over the years and she set up a fund to help continue her efforts. Donations can be made to the Pamela J. MacKintosh Undergraduate Student Support Fund at the University of Michigan Library (Regents of The University of Michigan, 503 Thompson Street, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109).
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 29, 2019