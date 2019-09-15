Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Gail Claflin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



PAMELA GAIL (GRAUE) CLAFLIN

August 10, 1955 ˜ August 26, 2019



On Monday, August 26, 2019, Pamela Gail (Graue) Claflin, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 64. She was born on August 10, 1955 in Honolulu, HI to Curtis and Charlotte Graue.

Pam graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1973. On September 21, 1974, Pam married Jerry Claflin. Together they raised three children, Julie, Curtis and Amy, at their home in Battle Ground, WA.

She was a talented and passionate quilter, seamstress, and cook. Pam loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed going to the beach, shopping, garage sales, and collecting dishes.

Pam is survived by her husband, Jerry Claflin; and daughters, Julie (Tim) Linster and Amy (Jeremy) Zebrun. She will be remembered fondly by her grandchildren, Ty and Maddie Linster and Charlotte Zebrun; mother, Charlotte Graue; mother-in-law, Mitzi Claflin; siblings, Kim Graue and Mark Graue; as well as many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her son, Curtis Claflin; father, Curtis Graue; and father-in-law, Berton Claflin.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Battle Ground.

