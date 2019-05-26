Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



PAMELA DALE (NETHERDA) MUEHLECK

April 11, 1957 ˜ May 12, 2019



Pam was born on April 11, 1957 in Vancouver, WA and graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1975. In 1976 she met her future husband on a blind date and they married in St. Helens, OR June 12, 1982. They became parents of two boys, Andrew Charles (1986) and Jonathan Patrick (1988). In 1990 they moved to Scappoose, OR to raise their children in a small-town setting. After a long and rewarding career in various human resource organizations where employees trusted and respected her experience, knowledge and compassion, she retired in September 2018 to spend more time with family, including grandkid duties which she immensely cherished.

Motherhood was the most exciting and treasured journey of Pam’s life. She raised her boys to know they could count on her for anything. Andrew and Jonathan still called their mom when they had any questions. They knew they could count on her to have all the answers, to show up when needed, and that she would love and care for their children fiercely and unconditionally. One of Pam’s greatest accomplishments in life was raising her boys to be parents that are as devoted to their children as she was to them, and she was nothing less than the proudest parent as she watched her boys begin to raise her extraordinary grandkids.

In addition to spending time with family, Pam enjoyed the kitchen where she would spend hours preparing the next meal. She constantly surfed the internet or revisited her vast collection of cookbooks for recipes to test on family and friends. Rarely was there a meal that was not a hit.

In 2010 Pam and her husband purchased a cabin in the Mt. Hood area. Since that time they rarely missed a weekend enjoying the quiet and relaxing environment with a sparkling clear creek just off the deck. Clothes bags and ice cooler were packed each Friday and after the work week was over they headed to their favorite place on earth.

Pam is survived by her loving husband, Charles Muehleck; sons Andrew (Ashlee) Muehleck of Vancouver, WA and Jonathan (Barbara) Muehleck of Scappoose, OR and four grandchildren: Gavin, Elinor, Liam and Cooper. She is also survived by her parents Dale and Eva Netherda of Vancouver, WA, and her siblings Shelley (Larry) Bergstrom of Ilwaco, WA, Janet (Pat) Roche of Ilwaco, Debbie (Stan) Cooper of Tygh Valley, OR and Dale (Megan) Netherda of Battle Ground, WA and many nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life will be held May 27, 2019. If desired, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mt. Hood Cultural Center and Museum.

